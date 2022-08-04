Trust in the data: How better digital tracking creates stronger brand trust

In a world run by data, it’s critical that we have data we can trust. Now more than ever, traceability and transparency of data is paramount in the relationships companies have with their partners and customers. And this is nowhere more important than in the medical space, where pharmaceuticals follow a long journey from raw materials, through manufacturing, all the way to the finished product. Laura Matz, Chief Science and Technology Officer at Merck KGaA, explores how traceability and transparency can be achieved, and how Merck is advancing confidence in its own data in partnership with Siemens.