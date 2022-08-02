Exclusive: Rob Schutz, cofounder of telehealth startup Ro, is leaving the company

Rob Schutz, cofounder of telehealth startup Ro, is stepping down from his role as chief growth officer after Labor Day, according to a memo sent out to staff and obtained by Fast Company.

Schutz told employees in a memo on Tuesday that he will transition into an advisory role and will continue to serve on the board, according to the note shared by a source familiar with the matter. He added that he will be taking some time off in the short term to reset. “I may partner with some of our investors to advise some of their earlier-stage portfolio companies—but I won’t be rushing into anything new right away,” Schutz said in the note.

“This was not a decision I made lightly. I’ve discussed it with Z and Saman over the last few months as I’ve been thinking through how my areas of expertise can best help the company moving forward,” Schutz added, referring to his cofounders, Zachariah Reitano and Saman Rahmanian. Reitano and Rahmanian will continue on in their roles as CEO and CPO, respectively.

“Yet again, as I have for the last 6 years, I’m learning from Rob. His decision to step back, pass the baton, and put what is best for Ro above everything else, is a quintessential display of Rob’s selflessness,” Reitano said in a note to employees after Schutz’s announcement. The company declined to comment further than sharing Reitano’s comments.