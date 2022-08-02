Robinhood fined $30 million in penalty fees—and this isn’t the first time

Robinhood Markets’ cryptocurrency division was fined $30 million by New York State financial regulators after the online trading platform was accused of violating bank secrecy and anti-money laundering obligations, according to a report filed this morning.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood will be required to hire an independent consultant to carry out an evaluation of the company’s compliance with the New York State Department of Financial Services’ regulations and remedy any errors that are found.

Robinhood Crypto’s “significant failures” according to the state of New York include inadequately staffing a cybersecurity program within the company, not allocating sufficient resources to address cybersecurity risks, and not transitioning from a manual transaction monitoring system to one the state requires for a company of Robinhood’s size in time.

“As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop and maintain a culture of compliance—a failure that resulted in significant violations of the Department’s anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations,” Adrienne Harris, superintendent of financial services for NYDFS, said in an announcement.