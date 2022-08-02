Hackers strike again: Crypto bridge Nomad loses $200 million in free-for-all attack

Over the course of the two-hour attack, Nomad’s holdings dropped from $190.7 million to just $651.54. In a tweet early Tuesday, Nomad said it had alerted law enforcement and recruited blockchain intelligence and forensics firms, and was “working around the clock” to trace and recover the funds.

The hack underscores an ever-present fear in decentralized finance, which, by principle, has limited recourse when such crises strike as authorities cannot simply snatch back the funds. According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, hackers bagged $3.2 billion in 2021, and are on pace to match that number in 2022. Loot can sometimes be recovered if the perpetrator is identified and arrested, or if a bounty price is paid to restore the funds.

But complicating matters is the “chaotic” nature of Nomad’s hack: While many attacks involve a single culprit, Nomad’s was a “frenzied free-for-all,” a researcher at crypto investment firm Paradigm wrote on Twitter. The funds were siphoned into more than 41 different wallet addresses, as vultures flocked to pillage Nomad once word of the exploit began to spread.