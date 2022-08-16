Using team spirit to spur innovation

In 2021, Coupa Software, a San Mateo, California­–based global technology platform for business spend management (BSM), began work on a toolkit that would empower users to boost the social and sustainable impact of every dollar they spend. One of the aims of this initiative, called Sustainable BSM, is to help organizations funnel more of their money to small businesses and diverse suppliers—and create an economic ripple that could spread to more companies and communities.

But a gap was identified, involving the eligibility of suppliers—specifically, those having certificates proving they’ve met diversity criteria. It was an intern in the product department who suggested a way to use Coupa’s proprietary AI algorithm to identify which suppliers had the proper certification. Vincent Toesca, senior vice president of products and innovation at Coupa, says that idea turned out to be a crucial ingredient in making Sustainable BSM a success. By seeking inspiration from all corners of the organization, Coupa is building a stronger pipeline of ideas that he says will help drive the company’s success. It’s also what helped Coupa earn a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. “The central idea is that we want to co-innovate,” Toesca says. “We want to empower every employee at all levels, irrespective of their job description and title, to share ideas about how we can improve and enhance our platform.”

BRINGING ALL IDEAS TO THE TABLE Last year, Coupa reinvested 17% of its annual revenue into programs designed to fuel innovative thinking. Rewards are given out to employees who submit product ideas through an internal form, and the company’s product and legal teams are made available to help those with market-viable ideas navigate the sometimes difficult patent process. The spirit of co-innovation also extends beyond company walls. Through its customer community and advisory boards, Coupa engages with customers to find out what challenges they face—and how its product and data engineers can help overcome them. The company also looks at customer spend data to identify patterns that can lead to insights on what new functionalities to build. A COMMUNITY OF INNOVATORS When employees feel like they are part of a broader community, they are empowered to make changes that go beyond just doing their job. In the case of Sustainable BSM, the impact of Coupa’s innovation extends to the broader economy by allowing customers to seek out diverse suppliers, track the diversity of their spending, and even benchmark their progress alongside other members of the Coupa community.

That ability to have a real impact on the broader world—from producing more resilient supply chains to improving sustainability—promotes further rounds of innovation. Customers buy in because they can build on one another’s achievements without having to reinvent the wheel in areas such as fraud detection or risk management. And Coupa employees buy in because they have an opportunity to support their teammates, customers, and communities in meaningful ways. At Coupa, the power of co-innovation among empowered employees, customers, and partners has created a flourishing environment for new ideas. “Our guiding principle is that none of us is as smart as all of us,” Toesca says.