Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.

There is no shortage of lists of best workplaces out there, but what differentiates the one Fast Company has been producing since 2019 is that this list focuses on identifying companies committed to cultivating creative thinking not just in the upper echelons but across the entire enterprise. When competition for talent is more intense than ever, which workplaces offer gifted prospective employees what may be the ultimate job-related perk: the opportunity to innovate?

In the four years since Fast Company began publishing our annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators, applications have grown from about 300 to nearly 1,600. But even more remarkable than this growth is the amazing variety of the ranking from year to year. Only one company has appeared on the list all four years (the German industrial manufacturer Siemens). Nine companies have appeared on the list three times, 27 have appeared twice, and only one (Boston Scientific) has cracked the top 10 two times.