Forging connections inside “The Fourth Place” 

At The Meet Group, which owns dating apps including MeetMe, Tagged, Skout, and GROWLr, we’re in the meeting-new-people business. We like to say that our apps are the mobile version of the bar or coffeehouse—fun, gregarious, lively, and entertaining places to hang out.

advertisement

advertisement

Urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg called these places “The Third Place,” as in the “other” place outside of home, work, and school where humans gather together: “Third places allow people to put aside their concerns and simply enjoy the company and conversation around them.” So it wasn’t surprising that, during the loss of public spaces due to the pandemic, millions went online to forge human connections—looking for what we might term “The Fourth Place.” Because, when there was no place to go IRL, online became the place many flocked to. For businesses, I believe The Fourth Place is a massive opportunity to not only stay connected with customers 24/7, but to also build deeper relationships through community-led interactions. Inside The Fourth Place, users move from being passive spectators to equal players in the live experience itself. This is very different from flicking through an Instagram feed, watching a YouTube video, or cheering along while someone else plays a game on Twitch. The Fourth Place is, most definitely, a shared experience.

advertisement

advertisement

But equity requires access. According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of Americans now own a smartphone, up from 35% in 2011, making mobile-first Fourth Places the most equitable in terms of inclusion. This plays out noticeably on The Meet Group’s apps. Originally when I co-founded the company in 2005, we were a website (myYearbook.com) and launched our first app in 2010. But it was mobile that truly allowed us to scale, to be where the users were—on their phones, escaping to new worlds while in line at a bar, sitting at a cafe, or riding the subway. In my experience, to be The Fourth Place where members congregate, it’s necessary to be ubiquitous. SHIFTING PERSONAS Inside The Fourth Place, everyone can shift identities and become the host of their own corner of the digital world. Some use their creator/influencer/key-opinion-leader persona to find supportive allies and bust myths around disability. This helps them demonstrate a level of autonomy within their livestream-Fourth-Place persona that they might not feel, or experience, in the outside world.

advertisement

There are budding beauty moguls doing live demonstrations, sharing tips, and testing the latest products. Others run full-scale comedy shows with nightly cannot-miss headliners within their community. These would have once been the domain of the Greenwich Village coffeehouse, or a cool bar in Atlanta, and are now totally transposed to The Fourth Place with an international audience from day one. For many of these emerging stars of The Fourth Place, it’s an opportunity to explore their creativity—the “other” selves they do not or cannot show in their day jobs or at home. It’s a way to gain confidence and to have a posse, a family by choice, and a place to belong. When they go live, it’s to put a pause button on the outside world, to make something wonderful in this liminal space, a place for people to go when they might have nowhere else to go. KEY TENETS FOR SUCCESS

advertisement

In a report, McKinsey noted that based on their analysis, The Fourth Place economy has a great future, and predicted that “live-commerce-initiated sales could account for as much as 10 to 20 percent of all e-commerce by 2026.” During the height of the pandemic, with most live venues shut down, Trajectory, the UK-based foresight/futurist think tank, released a presentation on The Fourth Place and its opportunities for leisure and entertainment-industry clients as everyone pivoted their business models toward digital. Trajectory’s report cited many examples of this digital pivot, from Hulu Watch Parties (multi-home binge-watching), to connected bike and treadmill classes, to the livestreaming of theater performances and music concerts such as Glastonbury.

advertisement

In terms of adoption, Gen Zers have chosen to stay in The Fourth Place even after pandemic era restrictions eased. “According to our most recent data, 86% of Gen Z (aged 18-24) are in the Fourth Place (down from 92% at the height of the pandemic) alongside 73% of Gen Y (aged 25-39),” Trajectory’s researchers wrote. To hang with Gen Z in The Fourth Place, companies should be open, flexible, and mindful. As we’ve learned at The Meet Group, these are the key tenets for success. Ubiquity is paramount. Paywalls or exclusionary language close doors. Build a platform that allows for open communication so visitors can not only express themselves, but also find themselves. Members need to have the freedom to be themselves and create their own experiences. Community managers and networks can help guide that process. In any large audience, there will be some bad actors, and it is the networks’ responsibility to remove them from The Fourth Place in the same way any customer could be removed from a bar or a club for violating laws or societal norms. Clear Content and Conduct guidelines can help create a respectful space so that members can make meaningful connections with each other in a welcoming place.

advertisement

I see this Fourth Place becoming even more important as technology evolves to support always-on synchronous mobile communications at high speed. It’s a new world, full of possibilities, running parallel to our physical-based existence and possibly more boring daily lives. Unlike the more asynchronous passive scroll on social networks, this Fourth Place allows us to try on new personas and encounter people anywhere on the planet who may or may not look like us or think like us but still might make us feel totally at home. It’s a powerful metaphor for authenticity, and one that is resonating particularly strongly with Gen Z teens. Catherine Connelly is Co-Founder and SVP, Marketing for The Meet Group, which owns dating apps including MeetMe, Tagged, Skout, and GROWLr.