Thinking of becoming a digital nomad? Set sail for these 10 best beaches for remote workers

Payroll company Remote ranked the world’s sandy shores by rent price and internet speed. Here are its winners.

Brades, Montserrat. [Photo: courtesy Remote]
By Shalene Gupta1 minute Read

Two years after the Great Office Shutdown, so to speak, remote work is growing fast. And with it comes the possibility of picking a home not because it’s close to your office, but because it’s somewhere you want to live—like by the beach, for example, where it’s sunny all year long, winter is just a dream, and rent is actually affordable.

Before the pandemic, 4% of jobs were remote—but that rose to 15% by the end of 2021, and it’s slated to grow to 25% by the end of 2022, according to data from Ladders, a job search firm. Meanwhile, Google searches for remote jobs have increased by 72% as people keep dreaming of the possibilities of finally abandoning their office cubicles.

To aid the search, global HR and payroll company Remote compiled a list of the best beachside locations for remote work, based on factors including average internet speed, average monthly rent, and crime rate (on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being the safest).

Here are the firm’s top picks:

  1. Brades, Montserrat
    Internet speed: 0.7 Mbps
    Average rent: $313
    Crime rate: 0
  2. The Valley, Anguilla
    Internet speed: 18.16 Mbps
    Average rent: $748
    Crime rate: 16.67
  3. Zadar, Croatia
    Internet speed: 19.82 Mbps
    Average rent: $437
    Crime rate: 28.12
  4. Lagos, Portugal
    Internet speed: 0.7 Mbps
    Average rent: $638
    Crime rate: 25
  5. Taghazout, Morocco
    Internet speed: 4.16 Mbps
    Average rent: $152
    Crime rate: 34.29
  6. St. George’s, Bermuda
    Internet speed: 102.77 Mbps
    Average rent: $1,637
    Crime rate: 42.33
  7. Goa, India
    Internet speed: 7.53 Mbps
    Average rent: $243
    Crime rate: 47.63
  8. Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius
    Internet speed: 6.15 Mbps
    Average rent: $449
    Crime rate: 50.5
  9. Bridgetown, Barbados
    Internet speed: 60.25 Mbps
    Average rent: $366
    Crime rate: 41.67
  10. Noord, Aruba
    Internet speed: 61.55 Mbps
    Average rent: $666
    Crime rate: 43.75
