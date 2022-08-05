Thinking of becoming a digital nomad? Set sail for these 10 best beaches for remote workers

Two years after the Great Office Shutdown, so to speak, remote work is growing fast. And with it comes the possibility of picking a home not because it’s close to your office, but because it’s somewhere you want to live—like by the beach, for example, where it’s sunny all year long, winter is just a dream, and rent is actually affordable.

Before the pandemic, 4% of jobs were remote—but that rose to 15% by the end of 2021, and it’s slated to grow to 25% by the end of 2022, according to data from Ladders, a job search firm. Meanwhile, Google searches for remote jobs have increased by 72% as people keep dreaming of the possibilities of finally abandoning their office cubicles.

To aid the search, global HR and payroll company Remote compiled a list of the best beachside locations for remote work, based on factors including average internet speed, average monthly rent, and crime rate (on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being the safest).

Here are the firm’s top picks: