Thinking of becoming a digital nomad? Set sail for these 10 best beaches for remote workers

Two years after the Great Office Shutdown, so to speak, remote work is growing fast. And with it comes the possibility of picking a home not because it’s close to your office, but because it’s somewhere you want to live—like by the beach, for example, where it’s sunny all year long, winter is just a dream, and rent is actually affordable.
Before the pandemic, 4% of jobs were remote—but that rose to 15% by the end of 2021, and it’s slated to grow to 25% by the end of 2022, according to data from Ladders, a job search firm. Meanwhile, Google searches for remote jobs have increased by 72% as people keep dreaming of the possibilities of finally abandoning their office cubicles.
To aid the search, global HR and payroll company Remote compiled a list of the best beachside locations for remote work, based on factors including average internet speed, average monthly rent, and crime rate (on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being the safest).
Here are the firm’s top picks:
- Brades, Montserrat
Internet speed: 0.7 Mbps
Average rent: $313
Crime rate: 0
- The Valley, Anguilla
Internet speed: 18.16 Mbps
Average rent: $748
Crime rate: 16.67
- Zadar, Croatia
Internet speed: 19.82 Mbps
Average rent: $437
Crime rate: 28.12
- Lagos, Portugal
Internet speed: 0.7 Mbps
Average rent: $638
Crime rate: 25
- Taghazout, Morocco
Internet speed: 4.16 Mbps
Average rent: $152
Crime rate: 34.29
- St. George’s, Bermuda
Internet speed: 102.77 Mbps
Average rent: $1,637
Crime rate: 42.33
- Goa, India
Internet speed: 7.53 Mbps
Average rent: $243
Crime rate: 47.63
- Flic-en-Flac, Mauritius
Internet speed: 6.15 Mbps
Average rent: $449
Crime rate: 50.5
- Bridgetown, Barbados
Internet speed: 60.25 Mbps
Average rent: $366
Crime rate: 41.67
- Noord, Aruba
Internet speed: 61.55 Mbps
Average rent: $666
Crime rate: 43.75