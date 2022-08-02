Airbnb says bookings are rising despite economic pressure

Consumers are still putting their dollars toward travel and experiences despite broader economic concerns, according to Airbnb’s most recent earnings report .

The travel giant recorded 103.7 million nights and experiences booked in its second quarter (which ended June 30), marking its largest quarterly number ever. That’s up 25% year over year and 24% over the same quarter three years ago, before the company was impacted by the pandemic.

Airbnb is still expecting a summer of growth ahead. Airbnb also gave an indicator of its confidence in its growth by announcing a $2 billion share repurchase program, an effort to offset dilution from its employee stock program.

“We’re just seeing strong overall nights and growth, 25% year-over-year in nights and experiences, that we feel very confident in,” CFO Dave Stephenson said on a call with investors Tuesday afternoon. “Having the same results for Q3, we also feel quite good about. We’re just seeing strong demand for guest travel all around the world.”