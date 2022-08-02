How Uber beat revenue expectations in an uncertain economy

Facing soaring inflation and consumers’ cost cutting efforts, gig economy companies have been under fire from investors. The sector had just began to recover from Covid shutdowns, and some analysts had been expecting a slowdown in food delivery to hamper any boost from travel rebounds. But Khosrowshahi said during a conference call with investors early Tuesday that surging inflation had shown little impact on its slate of services.

“We continue to benefit from a secular increase in the on-demand transportation of people and things, as well as a shift from retail spend to services spend, and we intend to continue capitalizing on these growth tailwinds in a profitable manner,” Khosrowshahi said in his prepared remarks.

Uber said bookings in its delivery segment, which contains restaurant, grocery and alcohol delivery, grew 7% from the same quarter a year ago to $13.9 billion. That missed analyst estimates. Uber is also anticipating delivery gross bookings to be roughly flat in the current quarter compared to Q2. Still, the company is making more money from delivery than ever before.

Uber reported 122 million monthly active platform consumers, up 21% year-over-year and beating Wall Street’s expectations. “Right now, you know, the marketplace looks strong,” Khosrowshahi later added on the investor call.

Inflationary pressures have also appeared to boost Uber’s driver base, an area that rideshare companies have struggled with due to the pandemic. The CEO said that more than 70% of drivers said inflation has “played a part” in signing up onto the platform. Overall, the company’s global driver and courier earner base hit an all-time high of almost five million, beating pre-pandemic levels.

The company’s strong report (while not without some misses) sent the stock up around 15% in the morning, easing some of its year-to-date losses. Rideshare competitor Lyft also moved up more than 10% in sympathy, while delivery company DoorDash gained nearly 4%. Lyft and DoorDash are both slated to report financial results Thursday afternoon.

Investors will be waiting to see whether Uber, which has been chipping toward its “super app” ambitions, is alone in boosting its financial performance during fears of an economic downturn.