Here’s why you may not get a raise this year just because of inflation

Technically, this should be doable. Corporate profits are up 8.7% from the start of the year, and they’re projected to grow 10.6%, according to data from Bloomberg.

But don’t hold your breath for a raise—that is, unless you’re a top performer. According to a new survey of 130 CEOs and CFOs from Gartner, 51% say that they plan on only increasing salaries for top performers. Only 28% of organizations are planning on raises for everyone, while 19% will only do raises for employees in select markets.

The news is a little better for employees with hourly wages: 35% of organizations said they would raise wages for everyone, and 32% said they would raise wages for hourly workers in select markets.