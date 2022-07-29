DeepMind’s latest AI tool could help create lifesaving cures

Scientists around the world researching disease mitigation and vaccine development may now be better equipped, thanks to a new AI tool that has predicted nearly every protein known to science. The Alphabet-owned company responsible has just added more than 200 million new proteins to its database, increasing the contents of the digital trove by 200 times.

London-based AI lab DeepMind started this work toward its “Google search for protein structures” in 2020. In 2021, its AlphaFold tool documented 350,000 protein structures, including all those known contained in the human genome. The latest update represents proteins from practically all of Earth’s species. The data it has revealed is a boon to drug and vaccine discovery in particular, where scientists need to know the intricate structures of proteins to understand diseases and create new medicines.

Proteins are complex and vital substances made up of long chains of amino acids, and are responsible for almost all the tasks undertaken inside cells. But their shapes wildly differ, and knowing what forms they take allow scientists to understand how they function. A 1969 paper estimated any protein could have anywhere up to 10^300 possible shapes.

Previously, in order to predict shapes, teams have used laborious methods including x-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. By contrast, AlphaFold can process the shape within minutes, using information about the protein’s chemical compounds. It offers about the same accuracy as the old methods, with about 35% of the results rating as highly accurate, and 45% accurate enough. The tool can also act as a verification for findings from the past techniques.