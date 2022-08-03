Global football champions FC Bayern redefine the fan experience

FC Bayern is one of the most historic and successful football clubs in the world. And with a rapidly growing global fanbase (they have more than 33 million Instagram followers vs. the Green Bay Packers’ 2.5 million), the club is passionate about connecting fans to their favorite club in new ways.

To help the club bring new, personalized experiences to its millions of current and future global fans—both on and offline—while driving greater efficiency and more sustainable business practices, FC Bayern is partnering with Adobe to power the club’s digital transformation.

Adobe Experience Cloud , including Adobe’s customer data platform , will help FC Bayern create fan profiles to better understand how supporters engage with the brand and ensure they enjoy a more personal relationship with their favorite teams. This means the overall matchday experience will be enhanced for fans, giving supporters real-time notifications at their fingertips including merchandising discounts, video content, and last-minute ticket availability.

With more digital experiences across platforms, channels, and devices, FC Bayern fans will never miss a moment whether they are at the arena, on the go, or in the comfort of their home. For example, when a goal is scored, fans will receive content on their preferred channel to celebrate the moment in real time as well as post-match video commentary and highlights.