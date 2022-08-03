Global football champions FC Bayern redefine the fan experience

FC Bayern is one of the most historic and successful football clubs in the world. And with a rapidly growing global fanbase (they have more than 33 million Instagram followers vs. the Green Bay Packers’ 2.5 million), the club is passionate about connecting fans to their favorite club in new ways.
To help the club bring new, personalized experiences to its millions of current and future global fans—both on and offline—while driving greater efficiency and more sustainable business practices, FC Bayern is partnering with Adobe to power the club’s digital transformation.
Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe’s customer data platform, will help FC Bayern create fan profiles to better understand how supporters engage with the brand and ensure they enjoy a more personal relationship with their favorite teams. This means the overall matchday experience will be enhanced for fans, giving supporters real-time notifications at their fingertips including merchandising discounts, video content, and last-minute ticket availability.
With more digital experiences across platforms, channels, and devices, FC Bayern fans will never miss a moment whether they are at the arena, on the go, or in the comfort of their home. For example, when a goal is scored, fans will receive content on their preferred channel to celebrate the moment in real time as well as post-match video commentary and highlights.
FC Bayern will also use Adobe Document Cloud, including Adobe Acrobat Sign, to digitize collaboration with fans, employees, and partners. With Document Cloud, activities like signing up for memberships or executing player agreements will be quick and secure, while reducing environmental impact.
According to FC Bayern’s CEO Oliver Kahn: “Today’s FC Bayern fan is digitally savvy and craves new ways to get closer to our club and players, which is why we aim to create sustainable and lasting interactions that bring matchday excitement to our millions of passionate fans across the world. We’re investing in a long-term digital strategy with Adobe’s breadth of enterprise applications at the core of our technology, to deepen how our fans engage with the club and to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”
Christoph Kull, Vice President and Managing Director, Central Europe, EMEA, Adobe