Are you (truly) ready to hire the best of Gen Z?

When Kahlil Greene, Yale’s first-ever Black student-body president, wrote Dear CEOs: A Gen Zer’s Open Letter to His Future Employers for Harvard Business Review, the silence was deafening as many executives’ mouths likely hung agape.

“Gen-Z workers are ready to walk away from companies that aren’t up to par,” Greene explained. “As companies compete for our labor, we are factoring in lifestyle and inclusivity standards that have been overlooked for generations.” The competition is real and unavoidable, but it isn’t a game and it is not short-term. Based on my experience, Greene is a classic Gen Z-er: self-motivated, digital-native, social media-savvy, and highly networked with his inclusive and diversity-first cohort. Gen Z is the largest generation ever, with 2 billion born between 1995 and 2009. They’ll be entering employment (or entrepreneurship) in droves soon and changing the world of work. Their approach to nearly everything in the workplace will seem different and difficult for many members of the preceding generations. Valuing diversity of thought, background, and experience is foundational for Gen Z and I believe it will be the reason they succeed.

It’s crucial for businesses to be ready for them—to speak their language (or at least understand it) when recruiting, and have onboarding plans that meet their needs (or buh-bye retention efforts). As a CMO—and an “elder” millennial myself—I’ve been onboarding a lot of freshly-minted Gen Z team members for the past 18 months. Here’s what I’ve learned: GONE GLOBAL Work has gone 24/7 and global. Not only are many companies staying remote—enabling Gen Z to enjoy the #nomad (6 million hashtags and counting) life—but they’re offering opportunities to contribute asynchronously to projects across time zones.

Another global Gen Z tip: Don’t prioritize U.S. employees over international staffers. Good ideas cross borders, levels, titles, and experience. Let everyone get involved in problem-solving to demonstrate value and capitalize on the diversity of thought in the room. Definitely don’t micromanage them (they’ll quit). Instead, set expectations and parameters and let them get on with it on their own schedule, at their own pace. And most of all, listen. UNDERSTANDING THE ASSIGNMENT As a business leader, it is imperative to provide truth and transparency. Gen Z seeks, and expects, an extreme amount of information. There is no such thing as data overload with them, so your assignment is to deliver the data, in a factual statement and communicated (super) clearly, then commit to it. Gen Z has no sweet tooth; they do not require that sugary coating of the past.

Do you want to know what can happen if you don’t communicate and commit? The misinformation, or derision, could travel faster than you can imagine around their Google Chat, WhatsApp, Signal, and other IM-style group chats (Gosh, I miss AOL/Instant Messenger sometimes). Within seconds you could be canceled. It’ll then take a LOT to get their trust back. As an exec, you don’t get to hide the truth, or hold off on sharing it. It’s all happening in real-time now. Context and attitude are paramount when communicating with Gen Z. Are you still doing a meet-the-boss in a jacket and tie against a bookshelf of leather-bound volumes with an “interesting” piece of contemporary art?

When I’m not in the Philippines, where Athena has its HQ, I’m at home, which happens to be on a mountain in mildly rural Colorado. On one-on-one video calls, I’ve rethought my square. I want to demonstrate an inclusive and welcoming vibe. I ditch the blank wall and show the landscape, while sitting on my couch, opening my conversation by sharing something I’ve just spoken about with Robert, our CEO. I want my team members to feel involved from the get-go and know the invitation to be so is genuine. RETHINKING ONBOARDING How’s your onboarding process? A slide deck and an FAQ won’t cut it with Gen Z. You should provide an incredible onboarding experience because it’ll set the tone for their entire tenure at the company. I’ll go as far as to say it’ll determine the length of their tenure, as Gen Z needs to feel connected to your mission, vision, and values to achieve a meaningful tenure.

What’s in a Gen Z-approved onboarding program? Start with planning every minute of their first few days with webinars; prescheduled one-on-one video meetings; leadership pep talks; (attractively presented) documentation they can consume in their own time; built-in breaks; pre-selected buddies for guidance; automatic Slack channel invitations; head-mounted device experiences to “drop in” to the New York HQ; and, oh boy, don’t forget the swag. Don’t ever forget the swag. If they don’t have a cubicle to trick out, or are in a coworking shared space for now, your branded merch is how they can feel connected to the rest of the crew. Things they can use: a tote, travel accessories, chargers, laptop cases, a T-shirt, and hoodie can go a long way. Bonus points for anxiety-alleviating stress balls, wellness gift cards, and other “We care about you” type tchotchkes. Yes, it sounds like a lot. But Gen Z isn’t going to fit into Boomer-made corporations. If you want to hire and retain this incredible cohort of people, it’s time to change. As Greene wrote: “Many of us have a wide variety of options when it comes to place of employment.”

He’s not wrong. So which company did Greene join after graduating from Yale? Well, none. He’s an entrepreneur now, like so many of his generation. In fact, he’s advising corporations on how to recruit Gen Zers—and retain them. Peter Sloterdyk is CMO of Athena, the mission-based service firm pairing Philippines-based EAs with C-Suite leaders across four continents.