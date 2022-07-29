Uber announces app upgrades for drivers ahead of its earnings report

Uber is adding a number of upgrades to its app in an effort to bring more drivers to the platform.

In the coming months, drivers in most U.S. markets will be able to see projected earnings before accepting a trip, as well as a user’s requested destination—two features gig workers have long demanded. The company first started piloting the Upfront Fares feature in February.

Uber is also rolling out a feature that lets drivers choose from a list of nearby trips, allowing them to bypass the trip they may had been assigned.

Uber’s announcement comes just before the company is expected to report its second quarter financial results. Investors on Tuesday will get a look into Uber’s progress in bringing back drivers and keeping them on the platform. In May, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said its driver base was at a post-pandemic high and that it wouldn’t need to make “significant incremental incentive investments.”