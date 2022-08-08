How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace

Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them.

Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like unlimited PTO, employees take less than two weeks off on average, according to INSIDER, and they generally end up working on their vacations anyway. And while mental health in the workplace is on the decline—Harvard Business Review reported that 76% of workers reported at least one mental health symptom in 2021, up 17% from pre-pandemic times—more than 50% of employees say they haven’t made use of the mental health benefits offered by their employer. Clearly, providing robust benefits packages simply isn’t enough. To really look out for the well-being of your workforce, it is important to create a culture of support and acceptance in which employees can feel encouraged and empowered to use the benefits being offered to them. BREAKING TABOOS

I believe one primary factor preventing workers from using the benefits meant to help them is the fact that they don’t speak up about their needs. Office environments are often not seen as the right place to bring up personal issues or struggles; thus, if an employee is dealing with a mental health issue, a death in the family, a miscarriage, or a comparable situation, they may keep it to themselves. If they aren’t getting clear signals from their workplace or their manager that they should be bringing up their needs, it’s often easier to keep quiet. In turn, by not speaking up about what they are dealing with, employees may miss the opportunity to make use of benefits that could have helped them through it. CULTIVATING ACCEPTANCE

I believe this is a cultural problem, not an infrastructure problem, and it cannot be solved just by providing more or better benefits. In general, employers are already spending over 30% of salaries and wages on services and employee benefits. You’ve already built the infrastructure; now you should create a culture that encourages its use. In my experience, the key is to cultivate an environment of acceptance in which employees can feel empowered to bring up any issue they are dealing with, especially if it will affect their work. They need to know and believe that their manager and their colleagues will be accepting and supportive when they inform them about these issues. In such a culture, support can thrive. If nobody knows someone is going through a tough time, nobody will be able to help, but when employees are encouraged to speak up, those around them can offer assistance.

This doesn’t mean pressuring employees to bring up every personal matter burdening them, of course—you should still be respectful of privacy—but rather ensuring they feel comfortable if and when they need to. MODELING OPENNESS The social taboo against discussing these topics goes well beyond the borders of any one company, however, and employees may feel discomfort even in workplaces that make an effort to promote openness. No matter what a company says, employees may find it hard to shake the feeling that they will be judged or even discriminated against for speaking up about their needs.

In my experience, effectively fostering an environment that encourages your employees to speak up takes more than just telling them that it is a safe space. That is an important first step, but to really inculcate this as a cultural value, company leadership should lead by example. Not only should they never judge an employee who opens up about their struggles, but they should also make it a point to open up about their own, modeling the behavior they want to see from their teams. Managers can also encourage this openness in subtle ways—for example, by making their own therapy appointments publicly viewable on their calendars. This can be challenging, particularly for CEOs, who are often used to projecting strength and may assume that bringing up personal problems will be seen as weak. But there is nothing weak about needing support, and I believe it is crucial that leaders exemplify this for everyone in their organization. By pushing through your doubt and showing employees that you are willing to broach sensitive topics, you can truly foster an environment where everyone feels comfortable bringing up the issues that are affecting them. Of course, this doesn’t mean creating a workplace where everyone is just broadcasting their personal problems all the time. What it means is having a culture in which employees can feel comfortable discussing uncomfortable topics with their supervisors, sharing as much as they feel comfortable sharing in order to get the support they need.

For a long time, workplaces have been envisioned as a separate realm from personal lives. The two intersected at times, but it was generally considered unprofessional to bring your regular life into the office. The more we know about well-being and mental health, however, the more we can come to understand that this strict separation can often cause more harm than good. Having a professional work environment should no longer mean simply avoiding the personal issues of your team. Rethink your approach to ensure that your work environment is a healthy and helpful space for those who need support. No two employees are the same, and none have the same experiences, so you should create an accepting and supportive environment that gives them what they need when they need it. By showing your employees that there is nothing taboo, embarrassing, or blameworthy about sharing when personal issues are affecting their work lives, you can build a much healthier company culture. One in which an employee is fine telling his or her boss “I am not OK today” without feeling shame or judgment. And they, in turn, can be happier, more productive, and more loyal to a company that they know has their best interests at heart. It feels good, and it’s also good business.

Ron Gura is the Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy