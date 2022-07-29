“The entire lab smelled like BBQ sauce:” Applebee’s launches 4 lip glosses that taste like chicken wings

Some things have no business being combined. Until today, I would’ve put lip gloss and BBQ sauce in that category, but here we are.

Applebee’s has teamed up with make-up brand Winky Lux to create four lip glosses inspired by the restaurant’s signature wing flavors. For $18 a pop, you can now choose between four savory flavors: a creamy coral “Honey BBQ-T,” a deep red “Sweet Chile Kiss,” a golden “Be My Honey Pepper,” and a smokey red “Get Me Hot Buffalo.” Aptly named Saucy Gloss, the collection is part of a “dateable” music video campaign designed by Grey New York that showcases real, single people wearing the lip glosses while viewers can slide into their DM’s and ask them out. Yes, we have reached peak millennial ridicule, but at least now we can indulge in wing sauce sans the calories.

The incongruous collaboration began a year ago, when Winky Lux founder Natalie Mackey got a surprise LinkedIn message from Applebee’s, amounting to, “Are you able to make lip glosses that taste like BBQ sauce?” This inquiry kickstarted a full year of R&D, from sourcing food-grade ingredients that can be used in lip-gloss (think: garlic oil, chamomile oil, and honey) to nailing the texture so it doesn’t literally feel like a congealed chicken wing on your lips.

“The entire lab smelled like BBQ sauce,” says Mackey.