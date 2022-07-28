Personalization is key to customer loyalty as inflation concerns rise

With summer sale season upon us, retailers aren’t just battling each other for the hearts and wallets of consumers—they are also facing intense pressure from inflation, as well as the fear of a recession. However, new data from Adobe Commerce illuminates a few bright spots that retailers can leverage to deliver what consumers value most.

advertisement

Trusted by thousands of brands—including the top retailers in the United States—to drive digital commerce strategies, Adobe Commerce recently surveyed more than 1,000 consumers from across the country to understand how they feel about the economy and its impact on their buying habits. Despite spending slowing down on ‘nice-to-have’ items, the data shows online spending is likely to grow this summer, with 61% of consumers saying they are looking forward to summer holiday sales. However, retailers looking to attract consumers will have to navigate an increasingly challenging landscape. Not only do they face increased competition for dollars due to inflation, but consumers also expect shopping experiences to be tailored to their individual needs. INCREASED DESIRE FOR PERSONALIZATION According to the research, 67% of respondents say that, whether shopping in-store or online, they want personalized offers based on their individual spending habits. And for those who have received personalized recommendations, 72% said they bought more goods than they originally planned. Retailers can make the most of tailored suggestions during the shopping experience, especially now that 53% of consumers are open to receiving personalized recommendations and promotions when shopping. To reach consumers at this crucial time, retailers are looking to AI-driven product recommendations, which suggest relevant products based on customer behavior, product sales, visual elements, or popular trends. AI-powered live search capabilities are another powerful tool to deliver fast, highly relevant, and personalized search results, as are real-time contextual offers and promotions, which engage customers as they navigate through a site or store.

advertisement

advertisement

Consumers are also looking for new kinds of shopping experiences. For example, 37% of consumers surveyed are open to the idea of augmented reality experiences; 28% are interested in immersive and interactive shopping experiences, like shopping in the metaverse; and 26% have already participated in live-stream shopping events. As more brands offer more kinds of shopping environments, the need for personalization will only grow, which is why merchants must establish these practices now. PAYMENTS, BOPIS, AND RETURNS One area where consumers expect a lot of choice today is in the way they pay for purchases. Most (82%) want options for how they pay, ideally being able to choose between credits cards, a bank account, PayPal, Apple Pay, or Venmo. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is also gaining traction, particularly among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Almost half (43%) of respondents said they are more likely to purchase from a retailer that offers BNPL. Why? Because it is easier to make payments (62%), they want to take advantage of delayed payment (45%), there is more flexibility for making purchases (49%), and because of low or no interest rates when making payments (22%). Consumer expectations for when their purchases are delivered have also shifted. Most want items to be delivered quickly, with 72% expecting same-day or two-day shipping. If a retailer does not offer delivery that is less than a week or two, consumers are much less likely to buy.

advertisement

One way retailers are tackling this challenge is by offering Buy Online, Pickup in Store (BOPIS) options, like Store Fulfillment for Adobe Commerce by Walmart Technologies, which helps quickly fill orders by turning physical stores into pickup points. Fifty-seven percent of consumers said they use BOPIS, with 80% of users leveraging this form of fulfillment two or more times. Consumers like BOPIS for a variety of reasons. Most (79%) like it because it is convenient, while 49% say it helps them get orders faster than if they were shipped. Twenty-nine percent like that it allows them to get items that day. As for returns, 90% of consumers want the option to return their items for free. If the retailer charges a fee to return an item, more than half (57%) are not likely to buy from that retailer again, and 46% are likely to buy the item from another retailer. Consumers also want to have the option to return goods at the retailer’s store location (60%), via mail (56%), or at another return location that is close to where they live (46%). THE BOTTOM LINE: SEIZE THE DAY The data paints a vivid picture of the changing landscape of commerce. Offering more options and more personalized experiences is not only an opportunity to drive growth, but it also presents a unique opportunity to increase satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty. During these tumultuous economic times, retailers should seize the moment by tapping into the digital tools that exist to accelerate personalization, ultimately building more resilient brands in today’s digital-first economy.

advertisement

Tory Brunker is senior director of product marketing and technical documentation for commerce at Adobe