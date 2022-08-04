Here’s why behavioral targeting promotions can strengthen business

Monitoring the web browsing and buying behaviors of prospective clients may seem like an unconventional sales tactic, but it’s a strategy that many leaders are leaning on.

Doing so may better inform the latest advertising campaign aimed to resonate most effectively with customers, addressing their needs to enhance their journey and retain their business. Below, seven members of Fast Company Executive Board explain how behavioral targeting can improve the performance of your company’s marketing and promotional methods in the long run. 1. IT HONES MESSAGING TO TARGET LIKE-MINDED AUDIENCES

Effective online advertising begins and ends with pertinent data. Behavioral data is just one method that can be used to hone messaging, and of course, target like-minded audiences. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 2. IT ENHANCES THE CONVERSATION TO INSPIRE ACTION Rather than just observing consumer behavior, the best marketing efforts work to engage with them. That’s why conversational commerce delivers better results, powered by two-way technologies like text messaging. Using this approach, our company has helped brands reach audiences with more personal, individualized messages that inspire action. – Sara Varni, Attentive

3. IT BUILDS BRAND PERSONAS Implementing behavioral targeting strategies helps companies establish brand personas and create go-to-market messaging that truly resonates with communities and attracts prospective business. What is more meaningful than that? – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 4. IT FOSTERS CONSUMER AWARENESS

The difference between behavioral targeting and other forms of advertising is that it offers a more personalized experience for the consumers. Behavioral targeting has been a great help for our company. We have found that it has strengthened our advertising efforts in many ways. For example, we are able to reach out to people who are more interested in what we have to offer. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 5. IT PROVIDES ADDED VALUE This is absolutely important in the ever-changing digital advertising landscape. We will actually go through profiles of engaged consumers on social media to see what delights, motivates, and creates value for them. And then with that fresh in our mind, we build out audiences that are created around those findings. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency

6. IT PERSONALIZES CONTENT AND BENEFITS We focus on hyper-targeting and modifying our messaging to appeal to different demographics. Having the ability to personalize the content we are creating allows us to focus on the unique benefits for each audience. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 7. IT PINPOINTS BUSINESS DEMOGRAPHICS

Realizing you are having a shift in demographics is essential when allocating funds for ad spend. For a long time, I thought I had a certain demographic only, but with proper behavioral targeting, I was able to see I had a lot more who were open to our business. This not only saved us cost-per-click, but it broadened how we pitched our business in the coming years and even opened our social media to more views. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand