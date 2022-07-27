A judge ruled that Uber doesn’t need to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market

Uber isn’t violating federal law by not providing wheelchair-accessible vehicles in all of its markets, a U.S. judge said this week.

U.S. District Chief Judge Richard Seeborg of the federal court in San Francisco ruled on Monday against two plaintiffs from New Orleans and one from Jackson, Mississippi, who use electric wheelchairs and argued that the ride-hailing company’s failure to provide accessible vehicles in their cities amounts to a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In a response to the court’s decision, an Uber spokesperson said in a statement: “We welcome the outcome and are proud of our efforts to improve accessibility for all users, including through Uber WAV.”

The ruling marks a win for the ride-hailing giant, which has been criticized by disability advocates for allegedly not providing equal service for riders who need accommodation. It comes days after the company agreed to pay more than $2 million and waive some wait-time fees in order to settle a case with the Department of Justice that claimed the company violated the ADA by charging customers with disabilities wait time fees if they took longer than two minutes to reach their vehicle.