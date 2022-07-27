California and Florida are duking it out for the hearts and minds of digital nomads

The question crossing every boss’s mind in the early days of the pandemic was, Where will all my newly remote workers go? As COVID-19 spread across the country, companies had no choice but to send their desk workers home and adapt to remote work .

Now, as more companies pull the leash a little tighter, the freedom to work from whatever location you choose is getting less clear. In the best of situations, you can be a globetrotting digital nomad; in the worst, you may feel a disjointed sense of being partially on vacation and partially flung across the world inside a makeshift office. And even with the many enviable trappings of digital nomadism (coconut in hand, computer in lap), the lifestyle is only sustainable with preparation and surroundings that are conducive to concentration.

Still, plenty of employees who have been given the green light to keep working remotely are not shying away from it. Many workers who are still remote, or partially remote, are booking spaces across the United States to use as their temporary offices and homes.

Airbnb recently released the top five locations for digital nomads (as well as hosts) for long-term stays. The takeaway? California and Florida are the golden apples of digital nomadism. Here are the top five cities for long-term stays from first quarter of 2022: