Big Tech earnings will decide the fate of the stock market this week

With the economy in questionable shape , all eyes are on earnings this week to try and get a sense of how well some of America’s corporate giants are faring in an increasingly tough economic environment. That includes a smattering of tech giants: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon.

We got an early preview last week when Netflix reported second-quarter earnings that largely beat expectations, despite showing that the streaming platform lost almost one million subscribers. While that was the largest drop in customer count in company history, it was also half of what the company expected to lose—and that could be a good sign for the tech sector, which has been taking measures to prepare for an economic slowdown or recession.

For good measure, both Snap and Twitter also recently reported earnings, and neither company’s numbers were as rosy as Netflix’s. So, indications out of the tech field so far are mixed.

This week, however, we’ll get a much better idea of how the industry is faring, with several earnings releases on tap. Here are the tech earnings announcements coming up this week, and what to watch out for with each company: