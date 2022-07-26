Why are Amazon, Target, and Costco stock prices down? Blame Walmart (and inflation)

Investors in big retail stocks could be in for a bumpy week—or longer. Shares in major U.S. retailers are down across the board this morning in pre-market trading. As of the time of this writing, Amazon (AMZN) is down 3.5%, Target (TGT) is down 5.3%, and Costco (COST) is down 3.1%. And then there’s Walmart (WMT), which is down a staggering 9.4%. Here’s what you need to know: