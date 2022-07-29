Yes, you can fail smarter. Here’s how to do it according to science

Although it is not uncommon for leaders to tout organizational cultures that embrace failure, “fail fast” has been more widely adopted as a mantra than a reality. Most employees are not rewarded for taking risks or failing, but for delivering desired results in a consistent and predictable way, ideally with no errors.

The unintended consequences of these actual reward systems compared to what values they say they encourage are organizations that are overly conservative and risk-averse. They become victims of their own success and are unable to change as circumstances demand. The only time this approach works well is when the environment is predictable and stable—a situation few, if any, companies face today.

Most employees are motivated to grow and engage in creative and innovative behaviors at work, but this is only possible with a minimum level of psychological safety to experiment, take risks, and find ways to replace the status quo with something better. Innovation is essentially a change management task, and the best way to change things is to try things out, assess them, and learn (fast). As Jeff Bezos famously noted, “if you know in advance it’s going to work, then it’s not an experiment.”

The career implications of this are clear. Given the choice, you are better off working for an employer—and manager—who welcomes constructive dissent, creative non-conformity, and provides the conditions that can unlock your curiosity and creativity. This starts (and ends) by allowing you to go outside your comfort zone, take rational risks, occasionally fail, and to learn new skills (necessarily including mistakes along the way). But there is an important caveat: You should pursue smart failures, or rather, failures that enable you to get smarter, develop, and grow while bringing valuable new insights to your team.