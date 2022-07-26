Why Around.co is the best alternative to Zoom out there

This article is republished with permission from “Wonder Tools,” a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Around is the best tool for remote team meetings. Zoom and Google Meet are fine, but Around has a range of features that make it a better choice, in my view. Free to download, easy to use. Just launch a meeting and share a link. Here are 7 reasons why I prefer Around to Zoom. Get my screen back Around takes up much less of my screen. No clunky menus. Participants appear in small circles, so I have space to see my browser, notes app, slides, or whatever else. Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, et al. have more menus and eat up more of my monitor.

Softer self view Around offers subtle filters to reduce the distraction of seeing yourself front and center while you’re talking with someone. You can change or remove filters, but I find that they make it easier not to worry about how I’m appearing onscreen. Built-in notes A special shared tab lets anyone in your meeting jot down notes, share links, or add info that everyone can see. Unlike Zoom’s waterfall-style chat box that can’t be edited or reorganized, Around’s notes can be edited or reordered. The notes automatically get emailed to the meeting host, who can then share them with everyone. I love having notes built-in as opposed to having to open separate apps in multiple windows. Vibes To reduce the awkwardness of meeting openings when people are gradually arriving, Around has a new feature that lets you add a music vibe and a moving background visual. You can change to a different song, adjust the volume, and turn it off whenever you want. (This is a new feature; I noticed a bug where the music speed can occasionally be uneven.)

Timers Add a little timer to keep your meeting on time. It’s helpful if you’re leading short, timed activities or if you want to keep a meeting agenda on track. Share reactions, quick text, or gif messages A little text box below everyone’s video circle makes it easy for each participant to share a quick text response or link. You can also share a gif that appears right in your video window. It’s all part of the Around aesthetic, which is a little more relaxed and creative than the more button-downed Zoom style. Echo cancellation For hybrid meetings, Around helpfully eliminates the annoying echo effect that sometimes occurs when more than one meeting participant is in the same room. Instead of having to send people to separate physical rooms to avoid the echo, just use Around.

How to make the most of Around Switch to audio-only mode to talk freely without worrying about video.

Use minimal mode to get your full screen back for working, or campfire mode to see a medium-size circle of those with whom you’re meeting.

Share screen just as you would with other meeting tools.

Remind guests that they don’t have to download the Around app—they can join directly through a Web link you send them.

Use “Face-Mask” mode to clarify muffled speech for those wearing masks.

Add the Slack plug-in to start meetings directly from Slack.

Keyboard shortcuts make it easy to interact nimbly in a meeting. M = mute/unmute; H = raise hand; U = thumbs-up; W = wave hello or bye.

Here’s how the Around team uses its own product for meetings. Pricing Around has been free over the past year and will remain so until it leaves beta later this year. After that, one-on-one meetings will remain fully free while group meetings will be capped at 45 minutes for free accounts. When pricing rolls out, ~$9/month will get you unlimited usage. Platforms Desktop: Mac, Windows, and Linux Mobile: iOS and Android Web: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge Limitations No polling or breakout room feature

Limited to 50 participants

The recording feature hadn’t launched yet (as of this writing)

