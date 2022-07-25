Nonprofits, it’s time to put your people first

One of the ancillary concerns of the Great Resignation, from a managerial perspective, is an unprecedented drop in employee engagement. Recent Gallup polls indicate that only 32% of employees are engaged in their work, with 17% reporting that they are actively disengaged. This disengagement may manifest as employee unhappiness, low productivity, lack of innovation, poor customer service, and diminished likelihood of employee retention.

In nonprofit organizations, the ratio of human capital to fixed capital is greater than in for-profit organizations—which means the cost of disengagement is particularly high. Yet managers often fail to take into account the need for engaged employees, or how retaining top talent goes a long way towards building a sustainable business model and accomplishing organizational goals. Ashley Sharp, Executive Director of the Dallas-based organization Dwell with Dignity, which equips formerly homeless families with safe, functional, and beautiful living environments, has built a successful social-entrepreneurial venture by, as she explains it, putting her people first. Sharp is alternately bemused and frustrated by what she sees as a fundamental failure of human capital management in many nonprofit organizations. “I’ve always been confused about why people think that if you work for a nonprofit, you shouldn’t make money,” she says. “So, because you care, we’re going to pay you less, and we’re going to expect you to work harder because you’re doing it for good. Shouldn’t we be paying the people who work for good more?” The idea that somehow nonprofit employees should expect to be paid poorly has follow-on consequences for nonprofit managers, Sharp explains. This notion “propagates a bias in the community. You get exclusively wealthy white women, or white men, folks who are retired, or don’t need a salary and view the work as a charitable hobby—and who actually have no experience running a nonprofit,” she says. “And so they come in and run these things to the ground. And we wonder why the nonprofit isn’t successful.”

Sharp bristles at the idea that some individuals would refer to organizations like hers as “a charity,” when in fact she and her team have worked hard to ensure that the organization operates on a model of 60% earned revenue—particularly impressive for a 501(c)(3). She prefers the term “social entrepreneurship” to “nonprofit,” explaining that she would rather define the organization by what it is, rather than what it isn’t. To ensure that she retains the highest possible level of human capital, Sharp treats her employees as though they work for any comparable organization operating on a $1,000,000+ budget. She pays her employees salaries of no less than $50,000 per year, since anything below that amount simply “isn’t livable” in Dallas, TX. Sharp accomplishes this by deliberately keeping her staff small and choosing to grow the organization at a slower pace that allows for sustainable working conditions. Employees also get annual bonuses, healthcare stipends, unlimited PTO, parental leave, and incredible flexibility: They can work from anywhere, at whatever hours are convenient, on whatever schedule works for them, and bring babies to work with them if needed. On that note, Sharp purposely hires moms, even knowing that many of them will split their time with parental responsibilities. “Moms are going to be dedicated. They’re going to give the time that they have more attention,” she says. Moreover, as a working mom who at one point was herself in dire financial straits, Sharp is mindful of facilitating a work environment that allows people to take care of their families and still have the job.

Sharp also goes out of her way to create working situations that are enjoyable for her people. She describes a recent company retreat, which sounds like something out of Silicon Valley: “We did a vision boarding thing in the morning, where we brought in a career coach and talked about setting your own personal goals. It wasn’t even about work goals—just about you as a person. And then we all did a team project together, where we painted furniture for one of our families’ homes. So we all did our own volunteer work. And then I rented a bubble truck, and we all had drinks and played in bubbles while listening to 90s music.” Sharp’s people-first approach has yielded 100% employee retention since her ascension to the role of executive director four years ago—an impressive statistic for a manager in any organization, let alone one in the nonprofit sector during a global pandemic and a global talent shortage. Sharp says she expects the organization to grow—and she expects to be there to steer the organization along that path. “I read an article about the Great Resignation. The title was something like, ‘You want to leave, but guess what, so does your CEO,'” she says. “And I thought, ‘That’s horrible, when the people in charge don’t want to be there.’ I would like to grow this organization. I don’t want to go run a $50 million organization, I want to make this a $50 million organization. And I think that makes my team feel better—knowing that I’m all in.”