Sonos CEO on the lessons from the rise and fall of BlackBerry

Complacency can be a company’s downfall, says Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. “There are some people who are explorers, versus those who are builders, who incrementally make the products better and better—and you need to have both in your organization,” he says. “You need to protect the exploration efforts. I spend a lot of time protecting those innovation efforts at Sonos.”

On this week’s Most Innovative Companies podcast, Spence details why organizations should embrace innovation even when they don’t need to. “I have the experience of having lived through, and put my blood, sweat, and tears into 14 years of building BlackBerry and seeing what happens when you’re not continuing to push yourself outside your comfort zone,” Spence says.

“You have to be mindful and you have to be aware of what’s happening in the competitive dynamic, but you also have to be careful not to just react,” he says. “You have to know who you are, what customers you’re serving, where your strengths are, and play against that.”