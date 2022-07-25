T-Mobile might owe you money: Here’s what to know about the data breach lawsuit settlement

Payday could come by the end of the year for people impacted in T-Mobile’s 2021 data breach.

Last August, the company started investigating a cybersecurity attack that compromised social security numbers, driver’s license information, and other personal data for the millions affected. A class action lawsuit followed.

In the proposed agreement released on Friday, T-Mobile agreed to $350 million in payments to class members and another $150 million for “data security and related technology,” according to the filing. However, the company specified that the agreement should not be considered an admission of any wrongdoing.

Who will receive settlement payments?

T-Mobile identified about 76.6 million U.S. residents affected in the 2021 data breach. This group includes current and “former or prospective” customers, the company confirmed.