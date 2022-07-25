Neuroscience unearthed! Ant colonies behave a lot like a human brain

According to a new study out of Rockefeller University, the way that ant colonies make group decisions closely mimics the way neurons behave in the human brain. In other words, they follow a colony mind.

Scientists observed this trait in action when studying how ants react to rising temperatures within their dirt burrows. As the nest grows hotter, each ant feels the sting of heat beneath its feet, but they all will march along dutifully—until a certain point, when they all suddenly scurry out together, abandoning the nest as one.

That behavior—”almost as if the colony of ants has a greater, collective mind”—does, in fact, reflect how networks of neurons operate, the Rockefeller research posits. Put simply, ants combine sensory information with a crude analysis of how much effort a decision involves, before making that decision. This parallels the neural computations firing within our own brains when we make decisions—down to the cost-benefit analysis. (For example: If you’re only a little bit hungry, but very tired, you may not be motivated to leave your home to forage for food—but when you grow hungry enough, the effort becomes worth it.)