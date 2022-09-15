The best workplace design of 2022

A 15-story office building with a lush park that winds around the exterior, delivering a restorative work environment and creating a connection to the community

LinkedIn Headquarters

NBBJ

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted, Uber Headquarters: Jason O’Rear, MassMutual Boston Office: Eric Laignel, Pittsburgh Studio: Andrew Rugge]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.