The best workplace design of 2022

Winner
Hana Bank Headquarters
NBBJ
A 15-story office building with a lush park that winds around the exterior, delivering a restorative work environment and creating a connection to the community
Finalists
Flow
Asana
Me@Walmart App
Walmart
Silicon Valley Campus
Microsoft
Uber Headquarters
SHoP Architects
Honorable Mentions
Cray X 5th Generation Exoskeleton
German Bionic
EverySpace
Kimball
Google Meet Series One Board 65
Avocor
Google Meet Series One Desk 27
Avocor
Logi Dock
Logitech
MassMutual Boston Office
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Watson Haven Social Furniture Line
Mike and Maaike
Pittsburgh Studio
Perkins Eastman
Kering Paris Office
Unispace
Google Building 237
Huge
Logitech Pen
Logitech
Portal Plus
Meta
LinkedIn Headquarters
NBBJ
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted, Uber Headquarters: Jason O’Rear, MassMutual Boston Office: Eric Laignel, Pittsburgh Studio: Andrew Rugge]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.