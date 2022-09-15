advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best workplace design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Workplace category.

The best workplace design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Hana Bank Headquarters
NBBJ

advertisement
advertisement

A 15-story office building with a lush park that winds around the exterior, delivering a restorative work environment and creating a connection to the community

Finalists

Flow
Asana

advertisement

Me@Walmart App
Walmart

advertisement

Silicon Valley Campus
Microsoft

Uber Headquarters
SHoP Architects

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Cray X 5th Generation Exoskeleton
German Bionic

advertisement

EverySpace
Kimball

Google Meet Series One Board 65
Avocor

advertisement

Google Meet Series One Desk 27
Avocor

advertisement

Logi Dock
Logitech

MassMutual Boston Office
Elkus Manfredi Architects

advertisement

Watson Haven Social Furniture Line
Mike and Maaike

advertisement

Pittsburgh Studio
Perkins Eastman

Kering Paris Office
Unispace

advertisement

Google Building 237
Huge

advertisement

Logitech Pen
Logitech

Portal Plus
Meta

advertisement

LinkedIn Headquarters
NBBJ

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted, Uber Headquarters: Jason O’Rear, MassMutual Boston Office: Eric Laignel, Pittsburgh Studio: Andrew Rugge]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life