The best wellness design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Wellness category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Move
Tempo

A home gym that creates an immersive exercise space, complete with weights, dumbbells, a personal trainer, and access to a wide range of classes.

Finalists

The Binder
For Them

Galaxy Watch4 Series
Samsung

Hyperice X
Hyperice

Real
BHDM Design

Tia L.A.
Alda Ly Architecture

Whisl
Aruliden and Canopy Growth

Honorable Mentions

Enhance Plus
Jabra

SmartSense
Cannondale

Verdera Display
Kohler

Oura Ring Generation 3
Oura

DigiRoo
Kids Digital Wellness

Invest in Rest
Pinterest

Ramen
Immi

A Mental Health E-Buddy App
Chemistry and Myloh

Littlebird Connected Care
NewDealDesign

Charge 5
Fitbit

Ace 3
Fitbit

Life on Your Terms
Made for Living

NikeSync
R/GA

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Invest in Rest: Jaylen Prater]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

