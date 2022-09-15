advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best UX design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the User Experience category.

The best UX design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Pediatric MRI Coaching
Philips Experience Design

advertisement
advertisement

A system that prepares and calms children before they undergo an MRI

Finalists

Beem Solar Kit
Beem Energy

advertisement

Digital Redesign
Airbnb

advertisement

Material You
Google

Nike Run Club
Collins

advertisement

Video Suite
Canva

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem

Mamo Pay App
Mamo

advertisement

Research Portal
IBM

advertisement

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Website
Area 17

Kedro
LF AI & Data

advertisement

What If Project
IBM

advertisement

Zero-Waste Grocer
SideChef

Freehand
InVision

advertisement

HumanFirst
NewDealDesign

advertisement

WePresent’s 2022 Relaunch
WeTransfer

Digital Redesign
Kaiser Permanente and YML

advertisement

Redwood Design System
Oracle

Camera Switches
Google

Google Auditorial
R/GA

Data Maturity Assessment
Upstatement

Welcome Experience
Capital One

Biometric Checkout
Mastercard

Polestar Digital Experience
Polestar and YML

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life