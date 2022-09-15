The best UX design of 2022

Winner
Pediatric MRI Coaching
Philips Experience Design
A system that prepares and calms children before they undergo an MRI
Finalists
Beem Solar Kit
Beem Energy
Digital Redesign
Airbnb
Material You
Google
Nike Run Club
Collins
Video Suite
Canva
Honorable Mentions
Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem
Mamo Pay App
Mamo
Research Portal
IBM
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Website
Area 17
Kedro
LF AI & Data
What If Project
IBM
Zero-Waste Grocer
SideChef
Freehand
InVision
HumanFirst
NewDealDesign
WePresent’s 2022 Relaunch
WeTransfer
Digital Redesign
Kaiser Permanente and YML
Redwood Design System
Oracle
Camera Switches
Google
Google Auditorial
R/GA
Data Maturity Assessment
Upstatement
Welcome Experience
Capital One
Biometric Checkout
Mastercard
Polestar Digital Experience
Polestar and YML
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.