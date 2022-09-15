advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best urban design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Urban Design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Railyard Park
Ross Barney Architects

A civic space and public park that aims to revitalize public life in downtown Rogers, Arkansas.

Finalists

Baoshan Steel Park
Sasaki

Grand Boulevards
HDR | Calthorpe Associates

Little Island
Heatherwick Studio

PlugNYC: Curbside EV Charger Pilot Program
Ciocchini Design

Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground
CMG Landscape Architecture with Jensen Architects

Honorable Mentions

Ford’s Michigan Central Park
Mikyoung Kim Design

Cascade Park
Lendlease

The City Dashboard
AKQA

Moynihan Train Hall
WSP USA

Guiwan Park, Qianhai
James Corner Field Operations

Orbital
Futureforms

Monroe Street Midway
Bedrock

Heat Solutions for Boston
Sasaki

Distrito Sur Master Plan
Sasaki

Expedia HQ
Surfacedesign

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Little Island: Timothy Schenck. Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground: Bruce Damonte. Cascade Park: Tim Seed. Moynihan Train Hall: Nicholas Knight/Empire State Development. Guiwan Park, Qianhai: Holi Photography. Monroe Street Midway: Phil Simpson]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

