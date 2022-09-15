The best urban design of 2022

Winner
Railyard Park
Ross Barney Architects
A civic space and public park that aims to revitalize public life in downtown Rogers, Arkansas.
Finalists
Baoshan Steel Park
Sasaki
Grand Boulevards
HDR | Calthorpe Associates
Little Island
Heatherwick Studio
PlugNYC: Curbside EV Charger Pilot Program
Ciocchini Design
Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground
CMG Landscape Architecture with Jensen Architects
Honorable Mentions
Ford’s Michigan Central Park
Mikyoung Kim Design
Cascade Park
Lendlease
The City Dashboard
AKQA
Moynihan Train Hall
WSP USA
Guiwan Park, Qianhai
James Corner Field Operations
Orbital
Futureforms
Monroe Street Midway
Bedrock
Heat Solutions for Boston
Sasaki
Distrito Sur Master Plan
Sasaki
Expedia HQ
Surfacedesign
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Little Island: Timothy Schenck. Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground: Bruce Damonte. Cascade Park: Tim Seed. Moynihan Train Hall: Nicholas Knight/Empire State Development. Guiwan Park, Qianhai: Holi Photography. Monroe Street Midway: Phil Simpson]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.