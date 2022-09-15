The best urban design of 2022

Winner Railyard Park

Ross Barney Architects

A civic space and public park that aims to revitalize public life in downtown Rogers, Arkansas. Finalists Baoshan Steel Park

Sasaki

Grand Boulevards

HDR | Calthorpe Associates

Little Island

Heatherwick Studio PlugNYC: Curbside EV Charger Pilot Program

Ciocchini Design

Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground

CMG Landscape Architecture with Jensen Architects

Honorable Mentions Ford’s Michigan Central Park

Mikyoung Kim Design Cascade Park

Lendlease

The City Dashboard

AKQA

Moynihan Train Hall

WSP USA Guiwan Park, Qianhai

James Corner Field Operations

Orbital

Futureforms

Monroe Street Midway

Bedrock Heat Solutions for Boston

Sasaki

Distrito Sur Master Plan

Sasaki

Expedia HQ

Surfacedesign [All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Little Island: Timothy Schenck. Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground: Bruce Damonte. Cascade Park: Tim Seed. Moynihan Train Hall: Nicholas Knight/Empire State Development. Guiwan Park, Qianhai: Holi Photography. Monroe Street Midway: Phil Simpson]

