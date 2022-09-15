advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative transportation projects in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Transportation category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

The Waymo Driver
Waymo

An autonomous hardware system that can turn any car or truck into a self-driving vehicle

Finalists

Makka
Cake

Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects

S-100T
Spin

SmartSense
Cannondale

Superstrata Bike and E-Bike
Arevo

Honorable Mentions

Luminar Blade
NewDealDesign

Next Generation E-Bike
Lyft

Angell/S
Angell

T Line Folding Bike
Brompton

Mid-Coast Extension UC San Diego Blue Line
WSP

Autonomous Sidewalk Robot
Serve Robotics

Relay App
Relay Payments

Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem

Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Autonomous Goods Delivery Vehicle
Nuro

S5 & A5
VanMoof

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

