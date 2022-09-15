The most innovative transportation projects in 2022

Winner
The Waymo Driver
Waymo
An autonomous hardware system that can turn any car or truck into a self-driving vehicle
Finalists
Makka
Cake
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects
S-100T
Spin
SmartSense
Cannondale
Superstrata Bike and E-Bike
Arevo
Honorable Mentions
Luminar Blade
NewDealDesign
Next Generation E-Bike
Lyft
Angell/S
Angell
T Line Folding Bike
Brompton
Mid-Coast Extension UC San Diego Blue Line
WSP
Autonomous Sidewalk Robot
Serve Robotics
Relay App
Relay Payments
Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem
Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer
Autonomous Goods Delivery Vehicle
Nuro
S5 & A5
VanMoof
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.