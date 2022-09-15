advertisement
The best sustainable designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sustainability category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Windcatcher
Wind Catching Systems

A floating wind farm that uses 126 turbines and is designed for deep waters, where winds are much stronger.

Finalists

All-Electric Construction Track Loader
Moog Construction

Bio-Alloy
Modern Meadow

California Air Resources Board, Southern California Headquarters, Mary D. Nichols Campus
ZGF

HiLo Unit
Block Research Group and Chair of Architecture and Building Systems at ETH Zurich

LoopKitchen
Stykka

Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects

Path
Humanscale

Restor
Google

SPLAM Timber Pavilion
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Verified Building Materials Transparency
DLR Group

Honorable Mentions

Net Zero Cloud
Salesforce

Reet
Lab M Zero

Undercurrent
A_DA

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler

Biodegradable Packaging
Evolvetogether

Clayton Community Centre
Hcma

ReWorx
Shaw Industries

Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri
Smart Design

Nebia by Moen Quattro Showers
Moen

My Footprint App for WWF-UK
Rufus Leonard

Artis—Naples Baker Museum
Weiss/Manfredi

Dartmouth College, Anonymous Hall
Leers Weinzapfel Associates

SmartThings Energy
Samsung Electronics

Automated Range Coop
Pasturebird

Houston Headquarters
WM

Decarbonizing Farming
Hellon

Disposable Diapers
Kudos

Planet FWD Brand Identity
Siren

California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Aeron Chair
Herman Miller

The Cool City Project
Leica Geosystems

S5 & A5
VanMoof

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. HiLo Unit: Roman Keller. LoopKitchen: Ditte Isager. Anonymous Hall: AlbertVecerka/ESTO]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

