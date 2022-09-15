The best sustainable designs of 2022

Winner
Windcatcher
Wind Catching Systems
A floating wind farm that uses 126 turbines and is designed for deep waters, where winds are much stronger.
Finalists
All-Electric Construction Track Loader
Moog Construction
Bio-Alloy
Modern Meadow
California Air Resources Board, Southern California Headquarters, Mary D. Nichols Campus
ZGF
HiLo Unit
Block Research Group and Chair of Architecture and Building Systems at ETH Zurich
LoopKitchen
Stykka
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects
Path
Humanscale
Restor
Google
SPLAM Timber Pavilion
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Verified Building Materials Transparency
DLR Group
Honorable Mentions
Net Zero Cloud
Salesforce
Reet
Lab M Zero
Undercurrent
A_DA
The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler
Biodegradable Packaging
Evolvetogether
Clayton Community Centre
Hcma
ReWorx
Shaw Industries
Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri
Smart Design
Nebia by Moen Quattro Showers
Moen
My Footprint App for WWF-UK
Rufus Leonard
Artis—Naples Baker Museum
Weiss/Manfredi
Dartmouth College, Anonymous Hall
Leers Weinzapfel Associates
SmartThings Energy
Samsung Electronics
Automated Range Coop
Pasturebird
Houston Headquarters
WM
Decarbonizing Farming
Hellon
Disposable Diapers
Kudos
Planet FWD Brand Identity
Siren
California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
Aeron Chair
Herman Miller
The Cool City Project
Leica Geosystems
S5 & A5
VanMoof
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.