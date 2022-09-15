The best sustainable designs of 2022

A floating wind farm that uses 126 turbines and is designed for deep waters, where winds are much stronger.

HiLo Unit Block Research Group and Chair of Architecture and Building Systems at ETH Zurich

ReWorx

Shaw Industries

Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri

Smart Design

Nebia by Moen Quattro Showers

Moen

My Footprint App for WWF-UK

Rufus Leonard

Artis—Naples Baker Museum

Weiss/Manfredi

Dartmouth College, Anonymous Hall

Leers Weinzapfel Associates

SmartThings Energy

Samsung Electronics

Automated Range Coop

Pasturebird

Houston Headquarters

WM

Decarbonizing Farming

Hellon

Disposable Diapers

Kudos

Planet FWD Brand Identity

Siren

California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center

Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Aeron Chair

Herman Miller

The Cool City Project

Leica Geosystems

S5 & A5

VanMoof

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. HiLo Unit: Roman Keller. LoopKitchen: Ditte Isager. Anonymous Hall: AlbertVecerka/ESTO]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.