  • 6:00 am

The best student design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Students category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Shift
Umeå Institute of Design

A tool designed to combat misinformation by letting users investigate how and when a single image has been used across the globe.

Finalists

3DKnITS
MIT Media Lab

Bartleby
Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell

Duco
Georgia Institute of Techonology

FaceBit
Northwestern University

Interaction Harvesting
Northwestern University

The Swell Surf Foot
Zachary Samalonis and Yuhan Zhang, Jefferson University

Honorable Mentions

TactorBots
Atlas Institute, University of Colorado, Boulder

Morphace
Morphing Matter Lab, Carnegie Mellon University

Polagons
MIT CSAIL

Generative Crossed Timber System
School of Architecture, University of Virginia

PITAS
Georgia Institute of Techonology

COVID-19 Data Visualization
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech

Full-Body VR Controllers
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

ElectriPop
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

Facial Sensory VR Headset
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

Reduction Now Plan
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech

DynaTags
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

Ripe
Savannah College of Art and Design

For People’s. (period)
Vic Rodriguez Tang

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

