The best student design of 2021

Winner
Shift
Umeå Institute of Design
A tool designed to combat misinformation by letting users investigate how and when a single image has been used across the globe.
Finalists
3DKnITS
MIT Media Lab
Bartleby
Citizens and Technology Lab at Cornell
Duco
Georgia Institute of Techonology
FaceBit
Northwestern University
Interaction Harvesting
Northwestern University
The Swell Surf Foot
Zachary Samalonis and Yuhan Zhang, Jefferson University
Honorable Mentions
TactorBots
Atlas Institute, University of Colorado, Boulder
Morphace
Morphing Matter Lab, Carnegie Mellon University
Polagons
MIT CSAIL
Generative Crossed Timber System
School of Architecture, University of Virginia
PITAS
Georgia Institute of Techonology
COVID-19 Data Visualization
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech
Full-Body VR Controllers
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
ElectriPop
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
Facial Sensory VR Headset
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
Reduction Now Plan
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech
DynaTags
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
Ripe
Savannah College of Art and Design
For People’s. (period)
Vic Rodriguez Tang
