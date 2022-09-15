The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2022

Winner
Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew
Nike
An apprenticeship program that supports designers of color entering fashion, and specifically sports apparel.
Finalists
The Arktis Collection
Norrøna Sport AS
Hayward Field
SRG Partnership
Nike Run Club
Collins
Piston Pro X
Küat Racks
Honorable Mentions
Heir App
Heir
Lululemon Footwear
Lululemon Athletica
Razor Icon
Razor
Moab 3
Merrell
Just A/Run
Nike and R/GA
Nike for Every Body
R/GA and Nike
