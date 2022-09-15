advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sports and Recreation category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew
Nike

An apprenticeship program that supports designers of color entering fashion, and specifically sports apparel.

Finalists

The Arktis Collection
Norrøna Sport AS

Hayward Field
SRG Partnership

Nike Run Club
Collins

Piston Pro X
Küat Racks

Honorable Mentions

Heir App
Heir

Lululemon Footwear
Lululemon Athletica

Razor Icon
Razor

Moab 3
Merrell

Just A/Run
Nike and R/GA

Nike for Every Body
R/GA and Nike

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Hayward Field: Kevin Scott/courtesy SRG Partnership]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

