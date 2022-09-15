The most innovative architecture of 2022

Winner
Clayton Community Centre
Hcma
A civic center in British Columbia that utilizes clerestory windows and a tree-like structural design to create a natural cooling effect while reducing energy consumption.
Finalists
Buddy Holly Hall
Diamond Schmitt
The Cloudscape of Haikou
MAD Architects
Expedia HQ
Surfacedesign
Favelas 4D
MIT Senseable City Lab
Guiwan Park, Qianhai
James Corner Field Operations
House Zero
Icon
John Lewis Elementary School
Perkins Eastman
UCL Pearl
Penoyre & Prasad
Urban Sequoia
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Honorable Mentions
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center
AUX Architecture
West End Square, Dallas
James Corner Field Operations and Parks for Downtown Dallas
Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects
Zeiss Michigan Quality Excellence Center
SmithGroup
The St. Regis
Studio Gang
Adidas East Village Expansion
Studio O+A
High Tech Manufacturing Hub
Nanotronics
Camellias
Rockwell Group
Episode Suyu 838
Collective B
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Ennead Architects
unTower
B+H Architects
Ford Calumet Environmental Center
Valerio Dewalt Train & Media-Objectives
California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
The Tianjin Juilliard School
Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Paper Town Mountains Park
Sasaki and WPDI
North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood
HKS
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. The Cloudscape of Haikou: Archexist. Guiwan Park, Qianhai: Holi Photography. House Zero: Casey Dunn. John Lewis Elementary: Joseph Romeo. UCL Pearl: Timothy Soar. Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center: Nic Lehoux. West End Square: Sam Oberter. St.Regis: Tom Harris. Shanghai Astronomy Museum: Yihuai Hu. Ford Calumet Environmental Center: Tom Harris. The Tianjin Juilliard School: Zhang Chao]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.