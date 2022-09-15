advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative architecture of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Spaces and Places category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Clayton Community Centre
Hcma

A civic center in British Columbia that utilizes clerestory windows and a tree-like structural design to create a natural cooling effect while reducing energy consumption.

Finalists

Buddy Holly Hall
Diamond Schmitt

The Cloudscape of Haikou
MAD Architects

Expedia HQ
Surfacedesign

Favelas 4D
MIT Senseable City Lab

Guiwan Park, Qianhai
James Corner Field Operations

House Zero
Icon

John Lewis Elementary School
Perkins Eastman

UCL Pearl
Penoyre & Prasad

Urban Sequoia
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Honorable Mentions

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center
AUX Architecture

West End Square, Dallas
James Corner Field Operations and Parks for Downtown Dallas

Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal
LMN Architects

Zeiss Michigan Quality Excellence Center
SmithGroup

The St. Regis
Studio Gang

Adidas East Village Expansion
Studio O+A

High Tech Manufacturing Hub
Nanotronics

Camellias
Rockwell Group

Episode Suyu 838
Collective B

Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Ennead Architects

unTower
B+H Architects

Ford Calumet Environmental Center
Valerio Dewalt Train & Media-Objectives

California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

The Tianjin Juilliard School
Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Paper Town Mountains Park
Sasaki and WPDI

North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood
HKS

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. The Cloudscape of Haikou: Archexist. Guiwan Park, Qianhai: Holi Photography. House Zero: Casey Dunn. John Lewis Elementary: Joseph Romeo. UCL Pearl: Timothy Soar. Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center: Nic Lehoux. West End Square: Sam Oberter. St.Regis: Tom Harris. Shanghai Astronomy Museum: Yihuai Hu. Ford Calumet Environmental Center: Tom Harris. The Tianjin Juilliard School: Zhang Chao]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

