The best designs for social justice in 2022

Winner Global Drug Policy Index

Café

A data visualization tool that provides an overview of drug policies around the world Finalists Bloom Season

Mailchimp

Diversity in Design Collaborative

MillerKnoll

Giving Gap

Work & Co Spacemaker Microclimate Analysis

Autodesk

Honorable Mentions Liberated Bodies

Color of Change

Grow with Google Digital Coaches

Google Philanthropy Together’s Brand Identity

NewDealDesign

Reimagining Chicago Youth Diversion

ChiByDesign

The Rainbow Hack

VMLY&R Black Madison Avenue

VMLY&R

Storefront for Food Banks

DoorDash

Pool: A Social History of Segregation

Habitheque iKure Health Hub

HDR

Capital B Branding

Matter Unlimited

NYC Votes

Pentagram [All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.