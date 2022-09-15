advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs for social justice in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Social Justice category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Global Drug Policy Index
Café

A data visualization tool that provides an overview of drug policies around the world

Finalists

Bloom Season
Mailchimp

Diversity in Design Collaborative
MillerKnoll

Giving Gap
Work & Co

Spacemaker Microclimate Analysis
Autodesk

Honorable Mentions

Liberated Bodies
Color of Change

Grow with Google Digital Coaches
Google

Philanthropy Together’s Brand Identity
NewDealDesign

Reimagining Chicago Youth Diversion
ChiByDesign

The Rainbow Hack
VMLY&R

Black Madison Avenue
VMLY&R

Storefront for Food Banks
DoorDash

Pool: A Social History of Segregation
Habitheque

iKure Health Hub
HDR

Capital B Branding
Matter Unlimited

NYC Votes
Pentagram

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

