  • 6:00 am

The best designs by small businesses in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Small Business category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Data Maturity Assessment
Upstatement

An assessment that helps nonprofits evaluate and strengthen their data practices, providing analytics and actionable takeaways.

Finalists

Ramen
Immi

Sustainable Banking
Ando

Honorable Mentions

TouchDiver
Weart

Evolvetogether
Evolvetogether

Undercurrent
A_DA

Frontline Nurse Shoes
Gales

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

