The best retail design of 2022

Winner
RFID Inventory Scanner
Walmart
A RFID inventory scanner that logs and tracks apparel, accelerating the process and streamlining store operations.
Finalists
Givenchy Digital Rebrand
Work & Co
Qurio
QVC UK and Ideo
Honorable Mentions
Bloomie’s
Nelson Worldwide
Autonomous Delivery in Northwest Arkansas
Zipline and Walmart
Experimental Retail at Boston Seaport
WS Development
Nike for Every Body
R/GA and Nike
Polestar Digital Experience
Polestar and YML
Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Electronics America
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Experimental Retail at Boston Seaport: Lindsay Ahern]
