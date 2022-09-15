advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best retail design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Retail category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

RFID Inventory Scanner
Walmart

A RFID inventory scanner that logs and tracks apparel, accelerating the process and streamlining store operations.

Finalists

Givenchy Digital Rebrand
Work & Co

Qurio
QVC UK and Ideo

Honorable Mentions

Bloomie’s
Nelson Worldwide

Autonomous Delivery in Northwest Arkansas
Zipline and Walmart

Experimental Retail at Boston Seaport
WS Development

Nike for Every Body
R/GA and Nike

Polestar Digital Experience
Polestar and YML

Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Electronics America

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Experimental Retail at Boston Seaport: Lindsay Ahern]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

