The projects best designed to respond quickly to current events

Winner
Navis
Artefact
A system that helps users prepare emergency plans and respond in the event of a crisis
Finalists
Mohalla Clinics
Architecture Discipline
Multi-Patient Ventilator Splitter
Prana Medical
Honorable Mentions
3018 App for Victims of Harassment and Cyberbullying
Orange
Vital Ventilator
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Tracker
GoodRx
Avive
NewDealDesign
Temporary Refugee Housing
Airbnb
[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Mohalla Clinics: Jeetin Sharma]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.