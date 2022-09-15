advertisement
The projects best designed to respond quickly to current events

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Rapid Response category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Navis
Artefact

A system that helps users prepare emergency plans and respond in the event of a crisis

Finalists

Mohalla Clinics
Architecture Discipline

Multi-Patient Ventilator Splitter
Prana Medical

Honorable Mentions

3018 App for Victims of Harassment and Cyberbullying
Orange

Vital Ventilator
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Tracker
GoodRx

Avive
NewDealDesign

Temporary Refugee Housing
Airbnb

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Mohalla Clinics: Jeetin Sharma]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

