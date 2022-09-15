The best product design of 2022

Winner
Fairphone 4
Above Agency
A modular phone with components that can be disassembled, repaired, and recycled with ease, lengthening the life span of the phone.
Finalists
Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri
Smart Design
Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks
Dewalt Powerstack 20V Max Compact Battery
Stanley Black & Decker
Esper Hand
Esper Bionics
Harman Kardon Radiance 2400
Harman International Industries
Opus SoundBed
Fuseproject
Honorable Mentions
Paddle Handle
Barber Osgerby and Olivari
Roam Crossover Stroller
Guava Family
Move
Tempo
Timberline Solar Energy Shingle
GAF Energy
Flow VR Glasses
HTC Vive
Iquo Café Collection
Knoll
Terminus 7000 Backpack
Stone Glacier
Solato P15
NewDealDesign
Series 3
Fi
Folding Helmet
Fend
Find X5 Pro
Oppo
LaCie Mobile SSD Secure
Ashcraft Design
Urbanista Los Angeles
Urbanista
Portal Go
Meta
Beats Fit Pro
Ammunition
Beats Studio Buds
Ammunition
Trail Racing Shoe
Naked Sports Innovations
Cyberquad for Kids
Radio Flyer
Water Bottle with Infuser
Bodum
Dome
Gozney
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Google
Douro Sake Set
Bodum
Litra Glow
Logitech
Rugged Combo 3 Touch
Logitech
Logitech Pen
Logitech
Ray-Ban Stories
Luxottica Group
Portal Plus
Meta
Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer
Switchback
Veer Gear
Viture One
Viture
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
