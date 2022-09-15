The best product design of 2022

A modular phone with components that can be disassembled, repaired, and recycled with ease, lengthening the life span of the phone.

Find X5 Pro

Oppo

LaCie Mobile SSD Secure

Ashcraft Design

Urbanista Los Angeles

Urbanista

Portal Go

Meta

Beats Fit Pro

Ammunition

Beats Studio Buds

Ammunition

Trail Racing Shoe

Naked Sports Innovations

Cyberquad for Kids

Radio Flyer

Water Bottle with Infuser

Bodum

Dome

Gozney

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google

Douro Sake Set

Bodum

Litra Glow

Logitech

Rugged Combo 3 Touch

Logitech

Logitech Pen

Logitech

Ray-Ban Stories

Luxottica Group

Portal Plus

Meta

Flyer L885 Electric Bike

Radio Flyer

Switchback

Veer Gear

Viture One

Viture

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.