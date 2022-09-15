advertisement
The best product design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Products category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Fairphone 4
Above Agency

A modular phone with components that can be disassembled, repaired, and recycled with ease, lengthening the life span of the phone.

Finalists

Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri
Smart Design

Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks

Dewalt Powerstack 20V Max Compact Battery
Stanley Black & Decker

Esper Hand
Esper Bionics

Harman Kardon Radiance 2400
Harman International Industries

Opus SoundBed
Fuseproject

Honorable Mentions

Paddle Handle
Barber Osgerby and Olivari

Roam Crossover Stroller
Guava Family

Move
Tempo

Timberline Solar Energy Shingle
GAF Energy

Flow VR Glasses
HTC Vive

Iquo Café Collection
Knoll

Terminus 7000 Backpack
Stone Glacier

Solato P15
NewDealDesign

Series 3
Fi

Folding Helmet
Fend

Find X5 Pro
Oppo

LaCie Mobile SSD Secure
Ashcraft Design

Urbanista Los Angeles
Urbanista

Portal Go
Meta

Beats Fit Pro
Ammunition

Beats Studio Buds
Ammunition

Trail Racing Shoe
Naked Sports Innovations

Cyberquad for Kids
Radio Flyer

Water Bottle with Infuser
Bodum

Dome
Gozney

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Google

Douro Sake Set
Bodum

Litra Glow
Logitech

Rugged Combo 3 Touch
Logitech

Logitech Pen
Logitech

Ray-Ban Stories
Luxottica Group

Portal Plus
Meta

Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Switchback
Veer Gear

Viture One
Viture

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

