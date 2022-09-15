advertisement
The most innovative design solutions to COVID-19 in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Pandemic Response category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Lightwash
Betterlab

A hand sanitizer that uses UVC light to eradicate pathogens and reduce environmental waste.

Finalist

Vital Ventilator
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Honorable Mentions

COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Tracker
GoodRx

COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler
Walmart

Othena
Composite Apps

Frontline Nurse Shoes
Gales

O Collection
Gensler

iChatBot
DBS Bank

Keeping the Tables Turning
WXY Studio

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

