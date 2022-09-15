The most innovative design solutions to COVID-19 in 2022

Winner
Lightwash
Betterlab
A hand sanitizer that uses UVC light to eradicate pathogens and reduce environmental waste.
Finalist
Vital Ventilator
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Honorable Mentions
COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Tracker
GoodRx
COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler
Walmart
Othena
Composite Apps
Frontline Nurse Shoes
Gales
O Collection
Gensler
iChatBot
DBS Bank
Keeping the Tables Turning
WXY Studio
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
