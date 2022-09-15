The best packaging design of 2022

Spoken Rx American Council of the Blind, CVS, and Identiv

A program that allows visually impaired users to use an app and scan an RFID sticker on prescription bottles to hear important instructions read aloud.

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.