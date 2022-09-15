advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best packaging design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Packaging category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Spoken Rx
American Council of the Blind, CVS, and Identiv

A program that allows visually impaired users to use an app and scan an RFID sticker on prescription bottles to hear important instructions read aloud.

Finalists

Scotch Cushion Lock
3M

Honorable Mentions

Biodegradable Packaging
Evolvetogether

Dawn EZ-Squeeze
Proctor & Gamble

Verizon Accessories Packaging
Pentagram

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

